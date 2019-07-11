Earth-pages is closing soon

Dear Earth-pages readers,
It is almost two decades since I was invited to write a regular series of articles on developments in the geosciences at Earth-pages. The site’s archives comprise more than 1200 of my commentaries, covering over 1500 publications. Since 2011 its annual readership has been between 40,000 to 80,000. Sadly, Earth-pages will close in late July 2019.
Given its wide and loyal readership, I believe that the archives will continue to remain useful, especially for students, teachers and those hoping to begin geoscientific research. So, with the permission of Wiley-Blackwell, they are preserved at a new site called Earth-logs (URL – http://earthlogs.org/).
The format is different: the early posts (2000 to 2018) are logged annually under 12 broad themes: Geohazards; Geomorphology; Human evolution and migrations; Magmatism; Miscellaneous Commentary; Palaeoclimatology; Palaeobioloy; Physical Resources; Planetary Science; Remote Sensing; Sedimentology and Stratigraphy, and Tectonics. Each of these pages indexes the research topics covered during each year, along with links to PDFs of the annual logs.
New posts are added regularly to the Earth-logs Home Page. I intend to continue writing these commentaries in the same style as I have adopted at Earth-pages, for as long as I can. An important addition is direct web access to most of the papers on which the posts and the entries in annual logs are based, so that readers can download them as PDFs for their own use.
Thanks for reading my stuff here. Hopefully you will continue to do so at Earth-logs
Steve Drury
Steve, this is sad but as you continue at a different site, I’ll remain your faithful reader. Walter
Thanks for the endorsement Walter. Steve
My son has a degree in environmental sciences, has NEVER been able to get a job in the area even though we live in a university town, namely Bangor North Wales, with a five million pound department in it !!!!!!! Disgusting.
Thank you, Steve, for all the informative bulletins over the years. I look forward to many more. Hope you’re keeping well.
Very best,
Tom Frisch
Steve …
Excellent news that you will continue your enlightening scientific presentations.
As to the new Log : I only have one question …
I maintain a URL-based record of science news that I have read for the past decade or so. I have to assume that your archived files will have changed their URLs so will be difficult to locate. Alternatively, if you have maintained the same article titles as the originals, I should be able to Google them.
So same URLs or same titles ?
Thanks for this fine contribution to science outreach … and keeping me up to date.
Simon Hanmer PhD – retired
Thanks for your kind words, Simon – it’s always nice to be appreciated!
Fuller reply sent separately
Steve
Professor Drury,
A hearty thank you to you and to Wiley-Blackwell. I have followed Earth Pages, though not a geologist, student, teacher or incipient Geo-researcher, and decades after my single geology class in academia. I discovered a keen interest in geology at age 60, largely owing to your Earth Pages and to some stunning geology near my home. I hope you remember others like me as you walk the path into the future.
Piso Mojado
Thanks for your kind words, Piso Mojado! I hope I can keep writing in a way that remains accessible to all-comers!
Thank you Steve. Your postings have been inspirational.